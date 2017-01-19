Drivers held at gunpoint, robbed outside vehicles

Authorities are searching for the suspects behind two recent robberies in which both drivers were held at gunpoint.

On Saturday, police received a call stating that a 21-year-old male parked at the Midnight Rodeo nightclub was robbed by two armed Hispanic men. The alleged victim told police one of the males was standing outside the driver's side of the truck and ordered him to get out. The second suspect was standing on the opposite side of the truck.

Police say the truck was taken during the incident but was later recovered.

The suspects are described as Hispanic men in their twenties, between 5'7" and 5'10" tall.

A similar incident happened Tuesday evening in the parking lot of an apartment complex located in Ridgecrest Circle. Police say a 39-year-old male was sitting inside his car texting when a suspect opened the door and pointed a gun at him, demanding his wallet. The victim complied and two men left the scene on foot.

The victim also described the suspect as a Hispanic male. It is unknown if the suspects in that robbery were the same who robbed the driver at the nightclub.

