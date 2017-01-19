Suspect still at large after shooting at Hutchinson County Sheriff

Christopher Garza, 44, is the suspect Borger and Hutchinson Co. law enforcement are searching for after saying he shot at the sheriff's vehicle (Source: KFDA)

A manhunt out of Hutchinson County is ongoing this after a developing situation ended with no suspect overnight.

44 year old Christopher Garza is still on the run and reports that he may have been in a Borger home overnight led police to deploy tear gas. Officers are taking every precaution to keep the public safe, however, Garza was not found inside the home.

Borger fire crews were on scene immediately following with ventilation fans to clear the home.

A statement from Captain Strope with Borger PD says a press conference will be held today at 4 p.m. At that time an update will be given on the active warrant for Christopher Garza.

It was Wednesday when Garza opened fire on the Hutchinson County Sheriff during a traffic stop. Responding units had to pull back and maintain a safe distance from the gunfire. The suspect ended up taking off and a pursuit began.

Garza's vehicle was found shortly after in the 700 block of Brain street with no one inside.

According to Captain Brandon Strope, Garza has an extensive criminal history. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you have any information on where Garza may be, please contact Border police at 806-273-0930 or 911.

