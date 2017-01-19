APD SWAT respond to shots fired at house in SW Amarillo

Amarillo police responded to a shots fired call around 3 a.m. in southwest Amarillo.

A bullet had been shot through a window of a house in the 4500 block of Goodnight Trail.

No one one was injured, but officers did find a bullet hole in a the wall and in a fence between the houses.

Amarillo police attempted to make contact with residents in an adjacent house where the shots were believed to have been fired.

APD SWAT was called out around 4 a.m. Around 5:40 a.m. one man left the home and was arrested by police.

He was later identified as 39-year-old Mark Alan Stephens.

He was booked into the Randall County Jail on a charge of Discharge of a Firearm inside a municipality with a population over 100,000 people, a class A misdemeanor.

Police also arrested 18-year-old Amber Dawn Crow for five outstanding municipal warrants for traffic charges.

Officers collected a .40 caliber handgun from the home which they believe was discharged inside the home.

Circumstances leading up to the discharge are still under investigation.

