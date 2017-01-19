Amarillo Fire Dog Calendars benefit a worthy cause

Do you still need a 2017 calendar in your kitchen? Well, Amarillo Fire Dog calendars are on sale in city hall and all proceeds go to a good cause.

The calendars are being sold for 5 dollars at city hall. The calendars feature some beautiful dalmatians and the equipment used by our local firefighters here in Amarillo.

This is a great way to give back to the community, all proceeds benefit the helping hands swim lesson scholarship fund for the Amarillo Parks and Recreation department.

The helping hands swim lesson scholarship helps underprivileged kids in our community who want to attend swim lessons but might not be able to afford them.

Lessons are 35 dollars per session. All of the swim lessons take place at Thompson Park Pool and each of the sessions includes 4 hours of instruction.

Students who want to attend must live inside the city and fill out an application explaining why they want to take swim lessons.

The Amarillo Fire Dog Calendars are available in City Hall, room 201 or on www.amarilloparks.org.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.