Amarillo Community Market seeking vendors for summer 2017

After a successful first year, the Amarillo Community Market will be opening downtown one month earlier this summer.

Opening day will be Saturday, June 10th, and will run every Saturday through October 14th.

The market started with 35 registered vendors, and at the end of its inaugural summer season had more than 80 vendors.

There were a rotating group of 151 vendors that participated throughout the season.

"The way this block came alive on Saturday mornings was really inspiring, and we are so excited to bring it back," said Beth Duke, Executive Director of Center City, the group that spearheaded the creation of the community market.

She and other market coordinators are hoping to get some interactive booths in on the fun this year - like yoga classes or seminars outside the Chamber of Commerce building in downtown Amarillo.

"This community is full of people who just are makers and growers and bakers and producers who want to make something, who want to create something," said Lindsay Vannozzi, marketing coordinator for the community market. "That's a really cool spirit that exists here in the panhandle."

Duke said this event brought people into downtown who usually wouldn't be there, and it opened up business opportunities for several vendors.

One of those vendors is Scratch Made Bakery & Cafe.

Its owners were able to expand the staff, and are moving to a bigger space on Polk Street, because of the exposure they received last summer.

"We had to hire on a couple extra people to work brunch while one of us was [at the market], and then we hired two girls to work the market for us,: said co-owner McKinzie Hodges. "Just from then on it was a really great source of revenue for us and it got our name out there and just got busier and busier every Saturday."

Months away from the June opening day, vendors have already come forward wanting to participate this summer.

If you have any food, crafts, candles, services, etc., you'd like to share with Amarillo this summer, you can register here for a booth at the community market beginning Friday, January 20th.

