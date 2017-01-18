School closings for Monday, May 1 - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

School closings for Monday, May 1

Source: KFDA NewsChannel 10 Source: KFDA NewsChannel 10

Below is a list of all active school and business closings and delays for Monday, May 1. Need your school or business closing listed on this page? Contact the NewsChannel 10 Newsroom by phone at 806.383.1010 or email at newsroom@newschannel10.com

LATEST FORECAST SUPER DOPPLER ONLINE WEATHER TRACKER APP: iPhone | Android

Schools 

Oklahoma Panhandle State University  CLOSED

Goodwell ISD

 CLOSED
Texline ISD CLOSED
Guymon Public Schools CLOSED
Stratford ISD 1 Hour Delay, Buses run on pavement only


Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly