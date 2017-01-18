Potter County Sheriff's Office recognizes over 60 volunteers

Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas took some time today to recognize the people who keep the Sheriff's Office running smoothly.

Thomas tells us today is all about thanking the 60+ volunteers who dedicate their time to the Sheriff's Office. He says if these people were not involved with the office, things might be a bit different.

We've all heard the saying, it takes a village to raise a child.. But the same can be said for operating the Potter County Sheriff's Office. Today, over 60 volunteers were commended for their hard work and dedication...without expecting anything in return.

"We would probably still run the same, but not near as effective to be able to reach those inmates," says Thomas.

Among the volunteers are reserves, the training advisory board and those in the jail ministry. And Thomas says this has been one of the most successful programs within the jail. Last year, there were over 4,400 inmate requests for the service.

"They're trying to make a difference in their life, bring them closer to Christ and hopefully can change their viewpoint maybe and the path that they're on where they don't come back to our jail and don't come back to any jail," says Thomas.

"Payment just don't come monetarily. It don't come just money, God has really blessed us and so just being there and being encouragement...we all need that," says Chaplain Richard Ashford.

Thomas says their reserves are commissioned peace officers that come and help them in the field, jail, and make trips to pick up wanted people outside of the Amarillo area. And many of these volunteers have full-time jobs elsewhere.

"The volunteers, you just can't work without the volunteers and we greatly appreciate it and we just wanted to take the time to say thank you for what you do."

Thomas gave the volunteers a small token of the Sheriff's Office's appreciation, though he says he cannot thank them enough.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.