Darrouzett seeks recovery help following winter storm

Multiple organizations are coming to help the city of Darrouzett recover from a recent winter storm.

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is bringing over 10,000 meals to the city Thursday morning, Jan. 19.

The meals will be available for pickup in the auditorium of Darrouzett ISD beginning Jan. 19, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The High Plains Food Bank

The High Plains Food Bank is also assisting.

They will be in town for several weeks to provide staples for the entire community.

There is no income requirement in place to receive their services.

The city will notify residents through the Town of Darrouzett Facebook Page and the town's emergency notification system when the Food Bank is in town.

Residents not signed up for the Town of Darrouzett Emergency Response Notification System and have friends or family with internet service, can do so at no charge online.

This service is free and will send email/voice messages and/or texts to all who sign up.

The Texas Baptist Men

The Texas Baptist Men will be available Monday, Jan. 22, to assist the community and individuals in yard and tree clean up at no charge.

Permission forms are available from Pastor Steve to give the workers permission from landowners to work on their property.

Please contact Pastor Steve at 903-519-9466 to arrange for their help and to get permission forms.

They will also help the town clear its parks and golf course.

The city will be working with precinct 2 with Commissioner Merle Miller in getting streets cleanup and passable and that work should be completed by Jan. 18.

Trash will be hauled Thursday, Jan. 19, provided alleys are passable.

Surface street trash can will be hauled on Jan. 19, regardless.

The next priority will be alley ways on Thursday.

Work will then focus on the city parks, golf course, Deutsches Gardens, and so on.

The city is pursuing funding for temporary labor and say all volunteer help is welcome.

The city wants residents to know the LIMB Pile is open 24/7 until further notice.

They asks residents only discard limbs, not trash.

A secondary limb pile has been established for limb disposal for public entities only near the sewer plant.

