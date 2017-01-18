Authorities in pursuit of suspect who shot at Hutchinson Co. Sheriff

Christopher Garza, 44, is the suspect Borger and Hutchinson Co. law enforcement are searching for after saying he shot at the sheriff's vehicle (Source: KFDA)

Thursday, Jan. 19, UPDATE: Authorities in Borger continue to search for a suspect who shot at the Hutchinson County Sheriff.

Borger police say Christopher Garza shot at Sheriff Kirk Coker's patrol car Wednesday, when he attempted to pull him over for an unrelated shooting.

Bullets struck the windshield, but the sheriff was not injured.

Police say Garza has an extensive criminal record and is considered armed and dangerous.

Those with information on Garza’s location, are asked to call Borger Dispatch at 806-273-0930 or 911 if it is an emergency.

11:00 P.M. UPDATE: A viewer tells us Hutchinson County authorities, including the Randall County HEAT team, are at a home near 915 Roosevelt. According to the viewer, three people have been removed from the home. Authorities have also used several rounds of tear gas. It is unknown if the suspect, Christopher Garza, is inside. We will continue to bring you more information as it becomes available.

The Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office and the Borger Police Department are in pursuit of a suspect that reportedly fired gun shots at law enforcement.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., Sheriff Coker attempted to stop a vehicle believed to be involved in a separate unrelated shooting.

The driver, later identified as 44 year-old Christopher Garza, fled from Coker and a pursuit was initiated.

Authorities say multiple law enforcement vehicles were involved when the suspect began firing through the back window of his vehicle.

Several rounds struck the Sheriff’s patrol car windshield.

Responding units had to pull back and maintain a safe distance because of the gunfire and the suspect began to pull away from pursuing units.

Units lost sight of the vehicle and it was found a short time later in the 700 block of Brain street with no one inside.

A perimeter was set up; however, Garza was not located.

An arrest warrant is being prepared and authorities are continuing to follow up on leads in the meantime.

No officers or citizens have been injured.

According to Captain Brandon Strope with the Borger PD, Garza has an extensive criminal history.

