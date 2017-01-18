3,000 Xcel customers still without power

As of Wednesday afternoon, 3,000 Xcel Energy customers remain without power in the Northeast Panhandle.

Here is a breakdown of where the power outages are:

Borger District: 824

Pampa District:132

Northeastern Panhandle (Darrouzett, Follett, Higgins, Lipscomb County): 1,081

Perryton: 1,184

Xcel said since Sunday, 58,000 customers have been impacted by the weekend's winter storm.

There are more than 600 individuals working to restore power at this time.

Tuesday evening, Perryton residents, many of whom are still without power, showed up with dozens of homemade desserts to feed the crews based at the Ochiltree Expo Center.

"The customers in the affected areas have been exceedingly gracious," said Xcel spokesperson Wes Reeves. "This is not unheard of in the Texas Panhandle, but it’s still an incredible gesture of support that our folks will never forget. We can’t thank our customers enough for this and other kindnesses shown."

