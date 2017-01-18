Female arrested McCarthy Blvd. shooting

Amarillo police have arrested the suspect they believe shot an Amarillo resident earlier this week.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 16, APD officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of McCarty Boulevard on reports of a 37-year-old male that had been shot.

Police said the victim had an argument with Amanda Beth Davidson, 35, who he had previously been dating.

During the argument, Davidson fired one shot from a handgun striking the victim in the chest, according to police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

Davidson and two other people were detained during the investigation.

Davidson was placed under arrest for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and four local municipal warrants.

She was booked into the Randall County Jail. The other two subjects were released.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.