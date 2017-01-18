WT School of Music to present annual faculty Grand Recital

WT to host 33rd annual Faculty Grand Recital.

This annual event is presented as a musical offering to the community by preforming members of the University's School of Music faculty.

The program will include performances ranging from opera to jazz, and works by Bach, Haydn, Puccini and more.

Performers will include the Harrington String Quartet and a flue ensemble.

The recital will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, in Mary Moody Northen Hall at WTAMU.

The public is invited, and admission is free.

For more information, call the School of Music at 806-651-2840

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.