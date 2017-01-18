WT School of Music to present annual faculty Grand Recital

For the first time, not one but two Clovis High students had the opportunity to participate in a National Merit Leadership Summit at the Air Force Academy in Colorado.
The State Board of Education has voted to revise curriculum standards that would no longer require students to challenge scientific theories about evolution.
We've experienced wildfires, freezing temperatures, and tornadoes the past few months, and severe weather season is only beginning.
An area group working to lower the number of cardiac issues in young athletes hopes to expand into all of west Texas.
New information released in a criminal complaint filed against Tennessee kidnapping suspect Tad Cummins reveals he and 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas stayed in Guymon, OK.
