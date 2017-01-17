Amarillo campaign season gearing up

With less than four months until the May mayoral election, candidates are gearing up for the campaign season.

People interested in running for an Amarillo City Council or the mayor position can submit their applications starting Tuesday, January 18th.

Several Amarilloans have already announced they plan to do so.

Three people have said they'll be throwing their hats into the ring for the title of mayor of Amarillo.

They are Ginger Nelson, who made a formal announcement last month, and Renea Dauntes and Jeremy Bryant, who are running their campaigns mainly through Facebook pages.

James Schenck, Eddy Sauer and Howard Smith have announced their campaigns to run for city council spots 2, 3 and 4, respectively.

Freda Powell will be running for an unspecified city council spot.

Danny Smith, Tom Warren II, and Clarence Warren III have turned in campaign treasurer appointment forms but have not announced which positions they plan to run for.

In regards to money, Nelson and Smith are the only candidates who have filed updated campaign finance reports thus far.

Smith reported $200 in funding, while Nelson has raised nearly $100,000 since announcing her campaign one month ago.

One political action committee has formed for this election, called Amarillo Matters .

The group told us its goal is to elect "people with the personal and professional experience to realize Amarillo's vast potential."

Amarillo Matters, which has raised more than $150,000 in campaign money, has not announced which candidates it will endorse, and said it will not do so until the filing period ends on February 17th.

