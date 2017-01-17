Texas Panhandle counties still without power

As of Jan. 17, there are still more than 8,000 Xcel Energy customers without power but that number is expected to continue to fall throughout the week.

According to Xcel Energy, Darrouzett is one of the communities that is experiencing some of the worst conditions.

The main power line that travels through that community to Higgins is now in the process of being rebuilt, but power may not be restored to those communities in that surrounding area until late this week.

"Our biggest problem area is in the Northeast Panhandle," said Xcel Energy Spokesperson, Wes Reeves. "Those areas surrounding Follett, Darrouzett, Higgins and Lipscomb are all still without power. They are served from a single line and that line has seen the most damage that we have have had."

Since Jan. 15, Xcel has replaced about 170 poles in Pampa, Borger and Perryton and their surrounding areas, but there are still about 700 repairs yet to be completed.

Around Perryton, there are still over 3,700 without power and over 3,000 are without power in Borger. There are currently over 800 linemen working on repairs throughout the Panhandle.

"We have been able to bring crews up from all the way as Carlsbad, New Mexico and even Seminole, Texas," said Reeves. "We have had some folks come up from Lubbock and from the South Plains and Eastern New Mexico along with crews from Amarillo. We also have contractors that have been pulled from the projects and moved to restoration."

Aside from Xcel, North Plains Electric Cooperative has also announced that service within city limits of Canadian is on and their crews are now working with others to attempt to restore power in Spearman, north of Perryton, Booker and Follett.

To view a map of the areas that are experiencing outages, visit Xcel Energy's website.

For more information regarding North Plains Electric Cooperative outages, visit their website.

