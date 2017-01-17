Texas Panhandle counties still without power

Howard Smith is running for Amarillo City Council Place 4.
Howard Smith is running for Amarillo City Council Place 4.
Mark Nair is running for Amarillo City Council Place 4.
Mark Nair is running for Amarillo City Council Place 4.
After a long restoration process the Sad Monkey Railroad has made its final stop in Neblett Park, just south of the Canyon Square.
After a long restoration process the Sad Monkey Railroad has made its final stop in Neblett Park, just south of the Canyon Square.
The Clovis Major Crimes Unit is investigating 2 Thursday morning homicides.
The Clovis Major Crimes Unit is investigating 2 Thursday morning homicides.
Many parents fear the dangers of drinking and driving this time of year, and Amarillo High School students got an up close and personal look at exactly that this morning.
Many parents fear the dangers of drinking and driving this time of year, and Amarillo High School students got an up close and personal look at exactly that this morning.