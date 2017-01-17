Date set for Raising Cane's grand opening

Raising Cane's recently broke ground on its first restaurant in Amarillo.

When it opens on April 25, the 2,700-square-foot restaurant will begin serving up its "ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals" – to “Caniacs” old and new at 4700 S. Coulter St., in front of Walmart. The company will be hiring roughly 65 crewmembers for multiple positions at the new restaurant in the weeks ahead.

“I can’t tell you how excited we all are to finally be coming to Amarillo,” said Area Director Mike Spano. “We’ve been searching for the perfect location for a long time, and now that we’ve found it, we can’t wait to start serving our quality chicken finger meals and getting actively involved with the local schools and other organizations that make Amarillo such a great place to live, work, eat and play.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 10 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2015, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

The Amarillo restaurant will be the 111th Raising Cane’s in the Lone Star State and among more than 320 in the company’s nationwide system.

