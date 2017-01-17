WT seeking to fill additional spots for CAMP program

CAMP scholarship opportunities for students from migrant or seasonal farmworker backgrounds are still available for the spring semester at West Texas A&M University.

The College Assistant Migrant Program (CAMP) is funded through the U.S. Department of Education to help eligible students successfully complete their freshman year in college.

The University received a $1.9 million, five-year grant last summer and is currently recruiting for two additional participants.

Eligible students in CAMP can receive up to $3,000 in scholarship funds.

On top of that, CAMP also helps students complete forms necessary for admission and financial aid as well as assistance in registering for classes.

The program also offers services to help ensure a successful freshman year through tutoring services and a support system to improve study skills.

To be eligible for a CAMP scholarship, the student or his/her parent must have spent a minimum of 75 days during the past 24 months as a migrant or seasonal farmworker.

The student also may be eligible if he/she participated in programs under 34 CFR part 201 of the Migrant Education Program or 20 CFR part 633 of the Department of Labor's Migrant and Seasonal Farmworkers Program.

For more information about CAMP, call 806-651-2351.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.