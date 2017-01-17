The difference between City Council and City Manager - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

The difference between City Council and City Manager

By Brent McClure, General Manager
Connect

In talking to many of you, our viewers, and watching our City Council it seems there are different views about who does what inside city government.

The perception may be that the City Council makes every decision -- even on daily topics. 

The Texas Municipal League describes the City of Amarillo as a council/manager form of government, meaning it's like a corporation with a board of directors and a president to take care of day-to-day operations.

MORE: Our 2017 Resolution | Voters face new questions of change in upcoming election | Public's Perspective a powerful tool to get things done

Even if the policymakers are not getting along, they aren't totally in control.

The City Council is the board, deciding policy, and the city manager is hired to execute the plan and manage all the people involved.

The City Manager creates the annual budget and the council reviews, makes changes, approves and then creates a plan to pay for the budget, including tax rates.

This will be an interesting year with a new city manager working someone else's budget and a new mayor and potential for new council members.

MORE: Harpole not running for mayor in 2017 | Jared Miller selected as Amarillo's new city manager

What is your Perspective on how things are going?

Perspective is a weekly feature presented by NewsChannel 10 Vice President/General Manager Brent McClure. Have something you'd like to share? Send your perspective to perspective@newschannel10.com.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

  • Today's Local News HeadlinesToday's Local NewsMore>>

  • Howard Smith

    Howard Smith

    Howard Smith / Source: KFDAHoward Smith / Source: KFDA

    Howard Smith is running for Amarillo City Council Place 4.

    Howard Smith is running for Amarillo City Council Place 4.

  • Mark Nair

    Mark Nair

    Mark Nair / Source: KFDAMark Nair / Source: KFDA

    Mark Nair is running for Amarillo City Council Place 4.

    Mark Nair is running for Amarillo City Council Place 4.

  • Sad Monkey Railroad makes final stop in Canyon

    Sad Monkey Railroad makes final stop in Canyon

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:13 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:13:12 GMT

    After a long restoration process the Sad Monkey Railroad has made its final stop in Neblett Park, just south of the Canyon Square.

    After a long restoration process the Sad Monkey Railroad has made its final stop in Neblett Park, just south of the Canyon Square.

    •   
Powered by Frankly