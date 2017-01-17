TxDOT hosting public transit workshop

TxDOT is hosting a public workshop to gain insight from the public on the federal enhanced mobility of seniors and individuals with disabilities program.
Residents who use public transit, want to use it, or would like more information on public transportation services in the community are invited to attend.
The public will have an opportunity to learn about rural public transit and provide their own input.
The meeting will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the TxDOT Amarillo District Office at 5715 Canyon Drive.
