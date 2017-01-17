Natural gas pipeline explosion outside of Spearman

Multiple fire crews battled a fire south of Spearman on Highway 207 after a natural gas pipeline exploded late Monday night in Hansford County.

The fire is under control and will burn itself out. No one was without natural gas service and no injuries were reported.

The pipeline is part of a gathering station maintained by DCP Midstream.

Fire crews and emergency units have left the area as DCP crews monitor the smoldering fire.

Dashcam video from a patrol unit with the Spearman Police Department showed the moment pipeline ruptured and the fire began (The explosion can be seen around the :37 second mark).

After the fire burns out and the area cools down DCP crews will repair the line.

