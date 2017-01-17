Natural gas pipeline explosion outside of Spearman

The public will have several chances this week to meet with AISD's Superintendent Dana West.
The public will have several chances this week to meet with AISD's Superintendent Dana West.
Mr. Darnell is an incumbent candidate and is running for his second term on the Districts Board of Trustee's.
Weather Outlook for Thursday, April 20
Authorities have reopened northbound SH-287 just north of the Canadian River following a grass fire in the area.
The Texas Crime Stoppers Council has approved a merger between Pampa/Gray County Crime Stoppers and Wheeler County Crime Stoppers, creating the Top of Texas Crime Stoppers.