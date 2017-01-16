Man living near Amarillo school arrested for drugs

One man is behind bars after deputies found him in possession of illegal drugs.

Around 10 a.m. on Jan. 16, deputies with the Randall County Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit (SOU) executed a search warrant at 3610 S. Western.

A search of the residence netted $3,000 worth of methamphetamine and a firearm with the serial number removed.

Michael Edward Beard,37, was arrested and charged with Manufacture/Delivery/Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 in a Drug Free Zone and Possession of a stolen firearm.

The address of the search warrant is across the street from Paramount Terrace Elementary School.

Beard was booked into the Randall County Jail on First Degree Felony charges.

