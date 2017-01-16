Man living near Amarillo school arrested for drugs

Authorities have reopened northbound SH-287 just north of the Canadian River following a grass fire in the area.
The Texas Crime Stoppers Council has approved a merger between Pampa/Gray County Crime Stoppers and Wheeler County Crime Stoppers, creating the Top of Texas Crime Stoppers.
For 12 years Xcel Energy has transmitted more wind energy through its transmission system than any other provider in the country.
The Roberts County Sheriff's Office is asking for landowners and ranchers to update their contact information.
James Schenck is running for Amarillo City Council Place 2.
