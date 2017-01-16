3 in custody following morning shooting

One man is in the hospital with life threatening injuries after being shot.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Jan.16, APD officers were dispatched to a residence in the 5100 block of McCarty Boulevard on a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a 37-year-old man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was transported to a local hospital in life threatening condition.

Three people from inside of the residence were detained and police are not looking for any separate suspects.

Police have not released any information about the suspects at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.