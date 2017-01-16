Amarillo police seek shooting suspect

Amarillo police are seeking a suspect involved in a Sunday morning shooting.
Around 11:00 a.m. Amarillo police officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Southwest 51st Avenue on a shooting call.
A 39 year old male was found in a parking lot suffering from a single gunshot wound to the back. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect is believed to be a white male possibly driving a gold four door car.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.
Tips can also be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 274-4400 or online at www.amapolice.org
