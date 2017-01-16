Rick Husband reopens while FAA investigates overnight accident with United Airlines flight

Two cites in Moore County are making sure they are equipped with state of the art weather equipment.
The Teen Pregnancy Prevention Coalition (TPPC) is now working to provide more resources to teens in the area to prevent pregnancy.
More than 250 firefighters will line the streets this week to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
The public will have several chances this week to meet with AISD's Superintendent Dana West.
A West Texas A and M student is making history, as he receives one of the most prestigious scholarships in the country.
