Rick Husband reopens while FAA investigates overnight accident with United Airlines flight

The Rick Husband International Airport has now reopened after a United Airlines flight slid off the runway during landing in Amarillo.

The aircraft still sits where it came to a stop, although officials say all passengers and crew aboard the late night flight are safe. Everyone was removed from the plane, taken to the terminal.

It was just before 1:00 Monday morning when reports of the accident were made and the airport closed down.

Authorities tell us the FAA was en route around 3 a.m. to investigate the situation.

It's unclear how many passengers were on board the flight.

Officials at Rick Husband tell us the airport is now open, however, all flights with all airlines are delayed. They also tell us the City of Amarillo will be making a statement regarding the incident sometime before noon.

For the latest arrival and departure information visit airport.amarillo.gov









Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.