The Community Comes Together to Help Make Wishes Come True Through A Good Bowl of Chili

Mr. Blanchard is an incumbent candidate and is running for his fourth term on the board.
The Hereford Independent School District is once again trying to pass a bond to fund school facility renovations. But this time, the district is focusing on educating the public about the bond to help it pass.
Elaine Hays is running for Amarillo City Council Place 1.
Elisha Demerson is running for Amarillo City Council Place 1.
Veterans honored; Jerry Stephen Harris- 56 years old, US Navy- Radioman, Striker Seaman Apprentice Laird Orton Jr. 67 years old US Army- Vietnam Michael Papinchak- 59 years old, US Air Force- Senior Airman Sgt. Michael Wayne Topps 69 years old, US Air Force- Vietnam
