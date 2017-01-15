The Community Comes Together to Help Make Wishes Come True Through A Good Bowl of Chili

The Rex Baxter building at Amarillo’s Tri-State Fair Grounds was busy this afternoon for The Make A Wish chili cook-off. This was an opportunity for folks to not only enjoy chili but put money towards a cause that will change the lives of kids in the Panhandle.

The event has been a tradition for 30 years and continues to grow, but even through all the competition people never forgot what the benefit was for.



The cook off is one of Make A Wish’s major fundraisers. Last year, it brought in approximately $14,000 which is enough to grant two wishes and this year their hoping to get even more.



"It's very motivating from this stand point you see the human nature as far as people wanting to give back. Often people focus on the negativity of things happening around us, so it’s great to see people focusing on the positives of how it can impact someone else’s life, and how can I make a difference," said Make A Wish Regional Board Member Glen Burks.



This cook off couldn’t have been possible without many donors, sponsors, employees and volunteers like 18-year-old Sara Vasquez.



Vasquez who is diagnosed with lupus was in the Make A Wish program when she was 9-years old.

Now, as a young lady, she continues her journey with the organization as a wish granter and making sure she can help future generations experience the same amazing experience.



"I really want to give back to Make A Wish, for everything they gave me. I felt like a normal kid so I felt like I needed to give back some how," Vasquez said.



Without the help of volunteers like Vasquez they wouldn’t have the help they need to make the wishes of sick children in the Panhandle come true.