Fatal wreck in Randall Co.

One man is dead following a crash in Randall County. The incident happened just after 5:30 early Saturday morning on Western Street.

DPS Troopers say 49-year-old James Krantz of Denver was driving south on Western when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, lost control and rolled.

Trooper say Krantz was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on scene by Randall County Justice of the Peace, Clay Houdashell.

The road conditions were dry and the weather conditions were foggy.

There were no other vehicles involved.

