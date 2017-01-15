TxDOT lane closures

As we get ready to start a new work week, here's a look at some area lane closures that could cause you some delays:

The left lane of westbound Interstate 40 will be closed from FM 1912 to Spur 228 for crack sealing

The left lane of northbound Interstate 27 will be closed near the 26 th Avenue intersection for landscaping

Avenue intersection for landscaping Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17, motorists should expect various lane closures and detours at the following locations to allow for full-depth concrete repairs: Eastbound Interstate 40 frontage road and Whitaker Road Eastbound Interstate 40 frontage road and Lakeside Drive Northbound Loop 335 and I-40

The inside lane of Interstate 27 south will be closed from Bell Street to Hollywood Road for crack sealing.

The inside lane of Interstate 40 west will be closed from the Carson County line to Spur 228 for crack sealing.

Expect various lane closures on I-27 around the 26th Street interchange for landscaping.

The inside lane of the I-27 southbound frontage road from Interstate 40 eastbound will be closed at the interchange.

Both the eastbound and westbound inside lanes of I-40 at Loop 335 (Soncy) are closed. Only one lane is open on the eastbound and westbound frontage roads between Loop 335 and Helium Road, alternating in a left then right fashion.

The eastbound and westbound inside lanes of I-40 will be closed from I-27 to Grand Street.

The outside lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road will be closed in the area of Osage Street.

All projects are subject to change because of weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For more information, call TxDOT Public Information Officer Sonja Gross at (806) 356-3256.

