Amarillo Bridal Show

Brides to be, grooms, maid of honors, and mother of the brides might want to make their way over to the Amarillo Civic Center for the Annual Bridal Show.

This is a chance to spend the afternoon meeting some of the areas most distinguished wedding experts as you plan your special day. There will be several booth on display showing off new trends and some of the old favorites for a wedding.

The Bridal Show will be Sunday, January 15th from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tickets online are $7, tickets at the door are $10.

