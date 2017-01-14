Assault, car chase, and rollover in Childress

A 46 year old Amarillo man died after he lost control of his motorcycle on the corner of Sixth Avenue and South Prospect Street. According to police, Robert Russell Ogle lost control, drove off the road, struck a pole and was thrown from the bike. Ogle was taken to an area hospital where he later died. A helmet was found at the scene but investigators are trying to determine if Ogle was wearing it during the accident. The crash is being investigated by the Traffic Investigati...
A grain elevator fire has closed a portion of Highway 60 in Hereford.
Renea Dauntes is one of three people running for mayor of Amarillo.
Jim Lowder is one of three people running for mayor of Amarillo.
Ginger Nelson is one of three people running for mayor of Amarillo.
