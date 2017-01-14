Assault, car chase, and rollover in Childress

A Childress County deputy says he was forced to fight off two people early Saturday morning. Now both suspects are in critical condition after rolling their vehicle during a chase.

According to Childress County Sheriff, Mike Pigg, Deputy Ken Arant was trying to arrest a man for drug possession when the suspect slipped from his handcuffs and began assaulting the deputy.

Sheriff Pigg says that suspect was tased and then a female passenger tried to grab Deputy Arant's gun. A fight ensued before both subjects got back in their car and fled the scene.

During the pursuit, the driver lost control and rolled multiple times, two miles north of Estelline. Those two remain in the hospital in critical condition.

Deputy Arant suffered minor injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.

