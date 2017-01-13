25 busted pipes in just one week

Amarillo utility workers are fairly certain our changing weather is what caused 25 water main breaks in just one week.

While it might be the season for water main breaks 25 in one week alone is surprising. Crews are working around the clock in different areas of the city to manage the busted pipes.

"Since we have had so many, we have to look at the severity of the break and prioritize each one," said Director of Utilities, Russell Grubbs.

Depending on the size and severity of the break, some water mains are only taking a few hours fix. Right now, the worst case scenario is one day of repairs.

"It really varies," said Grubbs. "My crews do whatever it takes to get the lines repaired."

These breaks are not affecting any homeowners or flooding the streets because these guys are working so fast. Many factors go into why we are seeing more of them, including changes in weather and the fact these pipes are decades old -- some of them 50 to 60 years.

Grubbs says those are the ones the city is looking at swapping out.

"We're looking at replacing all of them with a plastic pipe called C-900," said Grubbs."It has the equivalent thickness of an iron pipe."

But for now it's repair, not replace.

The city is looking at a five year capital improvement project worth $160 million to help with infrastructure improvements, including hundreds of city pipes.