25 busted pipes in just one week

The Clovis Police Department is investigating a drive by shooting.
The Clovis Police Department is investigating a drive by shooting.
There has been plenty of Easter fun this weekend in the Panhandle, and it continued today at Bones Hook Park.
There has been plenty of Easter fun this weekend in the Panhandle, and it continued today at Bones Hook Park.
The Prince of Peace Lutheran Church celebrated Easter with an outdoor twist this morning.
The Prince of Peace Lutheran Church celebrated Easter with an outdoor twist this morning.
The Spring 2017 Amarillo Job Fair is this Tuesday at the Amarillo Civic Center.
The Spring 2017 Amarillo Job Fair is this Tuesday at the Amarillo Civic Center.
The West Texas A&M Nursing department is holding an Inner City Health Fair this week.
The West Texas A&M Nursing department is holding an Inner City Health Fair this week.