New student housing coming to Mesalands Community College

New housing opportunities are coming for students who attend Mesalands Community College (MCC).

MCC recently approved a 34 bed apartment complex (Stampede Village) to be used as student housing.

"I think it will be more convenient," student Destiny Zukevich said. "You would be right next to the school and would not have to travel far to get there."

Right now, the apartment complex is under remodeling.

Once the updates are completed students can choose from a one or two bedroom room unit.

The apartments can only be rented per semester and will be offered to students who are enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours.

College President Dr. Thomas Newsom said this new project is a huge step for the college and for the community of Tucumcari.

His goal is to provide a safe, convenient and affordable housing for students.

"It is really a win-win in terms of bringing in this new facility and this new student service to the institution, as well as bringing an old unused facility back in use in our community," Newsom said.

Newsom feels the new housing will transition Mesalands into a residential college which he hopes will attract more students from surrounding communities and outside states.

"We hope this is the first phase of many phases of student housing programs that will not only help us grow the college but grow the community as well," Newsom expressed.

Each apartment is fully furnished and will include electricity, water and internet services.

Rental costs will range from $1,550 to share a double room to $2,150 for a single room.

The apartments are expected to be completed and ready to move in by the end of the month.

