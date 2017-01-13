Amarillo business still open, despite damages in fire

A family lost upwards of $70,000 in property due to Wednesday's fire near Arlie Drive just north of Amarillo. No injuries have been reported, however business owners say their customers think operations may have changed after the loss.

Ranora Cosselmon with Cosselmon Mechanical LLC has issued the following statement:

"There was a fire that broke out at our location due to an extreme rare accident caused by another individual. Even though we may have lost material items, we still have ongoing projects and remain Open for business as usual. Our employees are ready to take care of our customers when needed, Mon-Fri 8-5 and Saturday on emergency calls. Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning."

