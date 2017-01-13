YCCO opens emergency shelter

This winter, Yellow City Community Outreach (YCCO) is working with Palo Duro Panels to do a little extra, by providing shelter for those in need during freezing temperatures.

YCCO is a nonprofit organization that works to help area homeless get back on their feet.

"There's a lot of unsheltered homeless that won't go into the normal shelters, so what we wanted to do was offered a place where they can come in," said YCCO Vice President, Kit Rudd. "We don't have a whole lot of rules, but the main one rule is everybody gets along. We just want to make sure the homeless are warm, we want to keep them comfortable and keep them feed."

YCCO recently opened its shelter inside Palo Duro Panels warehouse located at 612 SW 2nd Ave.

During the winter, this 4,800 square foot warehouse will be open to anyone when the weather become dangerous to outside living conditions.

"We don't want anybody out there in the elements, when it could be dangerous," Rudd said. "We are going to open up every chance that we get. I feel like the more we do, the more people will hear about us and the more people that we will be able to draw in."

There are hundreds of homeless people in Amarillo and about five emergency shelters and each provides different services.

Kid said there are a few things that makes this emergency shelter different. They do not turn away anyone for any reason and they will even welcome those who have pets.

They will also provide three warm meals each day when the shelter is open.

"What I think is important to the success of Yellow City Community Outreach is community involvement and so far, the community involvement has been so awesome," Rudd said. "It's unbelievable how many people step up and bring food and bring coats. It's just all kinds of things for our homeless neighbors."

The shelter is currently in need of hygiene products, bottled water, non-perishable food and games.

If you are interested in donating or if you would like to get involved, you can visit YCCO's website.

