AT&T says all lines repaired, systems restored in Hutchinson County

UPDATE: 5:06 p.m.: Charles Bassett, AT&T Sr. Public Relations Manager: "All lines have been repaired and all systems were restored shortly after 1 p.m."

UPDATE: 1:11 p.m.: AT&T issued the following statement on the outage:

The original article is below:

“Due to a fiber cut caused by another company, some customers in Hutchinson County may be experiencing issues with their wireless and U-Verse service. Technicians are on site and working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Phone lines and internet for AT&T customers in at least 2 counties is down as officials work to determine the cause.

Jason Whisler, the Emergency Manager in Borger, says it looks to be a possible fiberoptic line on the east side of town as crews work near South Cedar Avenue and Florida Street.

The Borger Emergency Management Office alerted residents via social media Thursday evening, making it clear that although the police department had no phone service, 911 lines are still open for emergencies.

AT&T outage map as of 11:33 a.m. CST.

We have since learned that Stinnett has experienced outages as well and residents in Pampa have reported the same to AT&T's national outage website.

NewsChannel 10 has contacted AT&T for updates concerning the situation. Spokesman for the company, Charles Bassett is working on the matter and relaying all information as it becomes available.

It's unclear what other panhandle towns may be affected and without service.

