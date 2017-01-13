SW Amarillo standoff has ended with one man in custody

An overnight standoff has ended in southwest Amarillo with one man in custody.

Around 10:54 p.m. Amarillo police were dispatched to the 3500 block of Lynette on a mental heath crisis involving a 54 year old man.

The man was said to possibly have a gun and could be a danger to himself and others.

Amarillo SWAT and APD negotiators attempted to make contact throughout the night.

The SWAT team began introducing chemical irritants into the residence around 4:00 a.m.

Around 6:00 a.m. police entered the home and found the man hiding in a closet.

He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Amarillo Police tell us no charges have been filed at this time.

