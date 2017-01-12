Meth spike leads to farm robberies in northwest panhandle

One person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in North Amarillo.
One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle versus motorcycle wreck this evening.
Severe storms moved through the Panhandle last night, producing several tornadoes, damaging hail and some flooding.
The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Pharmacy celebrated our canine companions today.
Target is recalling Water Absorbing Toys due to ingestion hazard. If the small toy is ingested, it can expand inside a child's body and cause intestinal obstructions, resulting in severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration and could be life threatening.
