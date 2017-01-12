Potter County Sheriff's Office warrant phone scam resurfaces

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a repeat phone scam.

Officials say someone claiming they are Lieutenant Pat Zamora with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office is calling residents and telling them there is a bench warrant out for their arrest for not showing up for jury duty.

The sheriff's office does have a Lt. Pat Zamora on staff, but he is not one that chases warrants.

A judge would have a contempt order for someone who did not show up for jury duty.

Authorities say the warrant officers from the Potter County Sheriff’s Office would come knocking on your door, not calling you.

The number they are calling from is 806-223-2361.

Sheriff Brian Thomas says the number has a voice mail saying it is the Potter County Sheriff's Office, but stresses there is no connection.

For more information feel free to call the sheriff's office at 806-379-2900 and ask for a supervisor.

