Amarillo Fire Department quickly contains house fire

The Amarillo Fire Department battled a blaze at 2924 N. Hill.

Crews arrived on scene around 3:50 p.m. and found smoke pouring out of a single story residence.

Firefighters entered the home and found a wall on fire behind a central heating unit in the garage.

They were able to extinguish the fire before it extended into the attic.

The fire was under control by 4 p.m.

The occupants of the home were away all day, and when they returned they noticed smoke coming from the house.

The crews on scene determined that a part of the heating unit had been in direct contact with the wall in the garage and eventually caught the wall on fire.

Damage from the fire is estimated to be $5,000.