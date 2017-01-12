Jared Miller selected as Amarillo's new city manager

The Amarillo City Council confirms Jared Miller has been selected as Amarillo's new city manager.

The council voted to approve his hiring at Tuesday's city council meeting.

Miller will begin serving as Amarillo's city manager on Feb. 20 and will be paid a salary of $230,000 a year.

Miller is currently the city manager for the City of San Marcos and has served in that position for two years.

Prior to his current role, he served as city manager for Snyder and Crosbyton, and was assistant city manager for North Richland Hills.

Amarillo's city manager supervises about 2,100 full-time employees and oversees a budget of $330 million.

In San Marcos, Miller leads a team of 656 employees and administers an annual budget of $187.1 million.

Miller will take over for interim City Manager Bob Cowell who was a finalist for the top job. He will stay on as deputy city manager.

Cowell took over when interim City Manager Terry Childers resigned after making a critical remark about a citizen during a council meeting.

Childers was making a base salary of $250,000, which is what retired manager Jarrett Atkinson was making before that. Atkinson is now Lubbock's city manager.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.