Dr. Eddy Sauer announces campaign for Amarillo City Council

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Another candidate has announced their campaign for the Amarillo City Council.

Dr. Eddy Sauer is running for place three on the City Council, which is currently occupied by Randy Burkett. 

Dr. Sauer is a local dentist and a lifelong Amarillo resident.  

Last year, he was considered by the council to replace former council member Brian Eades. 

