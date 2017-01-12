Clovis man found guilty of kidnapping

Curry County jury found Juan Aguilar, 46, of Clovis, guilty of kidnapping, a second degree felony.

On Feb. 9, 2016, the Curry County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the area of Curry Road Eight and Highway 70, where a woman was being held against her will inside an SUV.

The woman had accepted a ride from a stranger to go to Walmart.

According to police, she became afraid when the male, later identified as Juan Aguilar, instead drove her down a deserted county road and began to attempt to kiss and fondle her chest.

The woman was able to text her family for help, who later called 911.

Aguilar faces up to nine years in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender.

"The Curry County Sheriff's Office deserves a lot of credit for this one," said Chief Deputy District Attorney, Brian Stover. "If not for the quick response, this incident could have been a lot worse."