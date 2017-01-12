Clovis man found guilty of kidnapping

Severe storms moved through the Panhandle last night, producing several tornadoes, damaging hail and some flooding.
Severe storms moved through the Panhandle last night, producing several tornadoes, damaging hail and some flooding.
The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Pharmacy celebrated our canine companions today.
The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Pharmacy celebrated our canine companions today.
Target is recalling Water Absorbing Toys due to ingestion hazard. If the small toy is ingested, it can expand inside a child's body and cause intestinal obstructions, resulting in severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration and could be life threatening.
Target is recalling Water Absorbing Toys due to ingestion hazard. If the small toy is ingested, it can expand inside a child's body and cause intestinal obstructions, resulting in severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration and could be life threatening.
Amarillo police are searching for a suspect involved in an overnight robbery in north Amarillo.
Amarillo police are searching for a suspect involved in an overnight robbery in north Amarillo.
It's our Perspective that we offer you some of the best news and entertainment available with our comedy, drama and other shows, but when it comes to severe weather we must live up to our ultimate responsibility and give you the best information so you can make decisions on how to stay safe.
It's our Perspective that we offer you some of the best news and entertainment available with our comedy, drama and other shows, but when it comes to severe weather we must live up to our ultimate responsibility and give you the best information so you can make decisions on how to stay safe.