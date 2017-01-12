Borger plant expansion helps local economy

A $720 million plant expansion is providing a much needed economic boost to Borger and Hutchinson Counties.

After three years of construction, crews have finished the Borger Nitrogen Operations Expansion Project and are currently testing each section of the new facility before going fully operational.

For the small city of Borger, an investment of this size helped the community through the recent struggles of the oil industry.

During construction, more than 1,000 workers were filling the city's hotels, restaurants and using local businesses.

"The amount of sales tax revenue the Economic Development Corporation (EDC) brought in last year should have been down significantly; however, we were up slightly from the previous year," said President of the EDC, Mike Amos. "That is thanks to the the impact from Agrium and the amount of workers in town."

The expansion of the plant will increase their production by approximately six times their normal amount.

Agrium specializes in nitrogen based fertilizer and diesel exhaust fluid which breaks down harmful emissions into nitrogen and water.

Once operational, the expansion will bring in between 20 to 30 full time jobs.

"One of the biggest benefits is that we've been able to hire a larger workforce" said plant manager Josh Regan. "We have more jobs coming into the region and they are good industrial jobs that will benefit Hutchinson County."