Whittier Elementary nominated for 2017 National Blue School award

The Texas Education Agency announced Whittier Elementary School as one of the state's 26 nominees for 2017 National Blue Ribbon Schools recognition.

National Blue Ribbon Schools is a U.S. Department of Education program which recognizes public and private elementary, middle, and high schools where students preform at very high levels.

According to the TEA, all schools nominated for the 2017 honor are exemplary high preforming schools as measured by state assessments.

"We believe our efforts are essential to a student's success when they leave our campus," said Whittier Principal Bea Enevoldsen. "We equate that time in our elementary school to building a house. If you don't have a strong foundation, it doesn't matter how solid the rest of your structure is because with time, it will not hold. What we're doing at Whittier goes beyond elementary life."

Enevoldsen notes collaboration between administrators, teachers, students, and parents is key to her school's success.

She also points to active homework club and book club as other opportunities to increase learning time.

Whittier has received a number of high performance recognition in recent years.

Last spring, the school was named a 2015 Honor Roll school by the Educational Results Partnership; last fall, the TEA recognized Whittier as a high preforming, high progress campus; and last summer, Whittier was featured in a TEA video series highlighting the best practices of select, high preforming Title I schools.

"What is happening at Whittier is representative of the growth mindset culture we're creating on our school's," said Dr. Dana West, AISD Superintendent. "Everyone at Whittier is working with the goal of developing scholars who are thinkers, communicators, collaborators and contributors. The scholars of Whittier serve as a great example of what can be accomplished when the entire school community works together."

As a Blue Ribbon School nominee, Whittier must now complete a rigorous application process through the U.S. Department of Education.

National Blue School award winners will be announced in September in Washington, D.C.

For more information, read TEA's news release.