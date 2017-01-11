NEW INFORMATION: Man shot in the face, suspect identified

An Amarillo man is in the hospital after being shot in the face with a shotgun Wednesday evening.

It happened just after 7 p.m. at a home near Poplar and Magnolia.

The 26 year old victim was transported to Northwest Texas Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Amarillo police waited at the home, anticipating the suspect would return.

About 45 minutes later Marcus Jerome Bailey, 17, and another man returned to the scene. Both men were taken into custody.

Bailey was later booked into the Potter County Detention Center for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The other man was released.

The incident is still under investigation.

