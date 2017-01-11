NEW INFORMATION: Man shot in the face, suspect identified

The coffee shop business is booming and local hubs are looking to grow.
Amarillo health officials are reminding families to be careful Easter weekend as Salmonella cases tend to rise during this time.
The City of Sunray is currently in the middle of installing new outdoor sirens and has a plan for severe weather situations.
UPDATE: Tips to Moore County Crime Stoppers helped authorities locate and arrest Selena Hernandez.
UPDATE: Tips to Moore County Crime Stoppers helped authorities locate and arrest Stephanie Lucero.
