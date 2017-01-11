Recent donation helps boost Clarendon's water park goal

A $100,000 donation from the Charles E. & Thelma A. Bairfield Memorial Foundation is bringing the community of Clarendon one step closer to opening a city pool.

The city of Clarendon started fundraising for its pool project last year.

City Administrator David Dockery said this project started when an anonymous local challenged the city with a $500,000 grant.

Once that goal is met he would be a benefactor for the rest of the funds.

"While we were given a generous challenge we also need to show our benefactor that our own community is willing to step up and meet the challenge to allow them to have such a nice facility," Dockery expressed.

Dockery said many residents are excited for a new pool and he believes it will also help boost Clarendon's economy.

"Our location will be centrally located just off our main street on Clarendon," Dockery said. "Anyone going to the pool will have to travel our main street and through our business district, so we see it as a multi-benefit."

Although Clarendon has never had a city pool, it is close to Lake Greenbelt.

Dockery said the lake is a good attraction to the area but feels having a city pool will also attract visitors from surrounding communities.

"It [the new pool] will be a much safer and a more organized recreation opportunity than going to the lake," Dockery said.

Clarendon residents are confident they can reach the $500,000 goal by April.

If the goal is met in April, city administrators expect the pool to be open by summer 2018.

For those who would like to donation towards the Clarendon water park project you can click here.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.