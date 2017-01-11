Legislators push to make purchasing a suppressor more affordable

A bill introduced to congress this week would make gun suppressors cheaper and easier to buy.

The Nation Firearms Act is a list of regulated weapons including machine guns, short barreled rifles and shotguns, grenades, other explosives and suppressors.

Proposed legislation called, The Hearing Protection Act, would remove suppressors off this list, taking away the $200 registration tax and lengthy paperwork process.

According to CNN, the bill would allow for instantaneous background checks to replace a process that can take as long as nine months.

"This act is so the federal government can track what they've deemed deadlier weapons," said owner of Dixon Firearm Training, Ayvrie Dixon. "A suppressor is just an accessory for the gun."

While this legislation is written to better protect a shooter's ears, gun experts believe there is a more practical reason people want to purchase suppressors.

"This is more of a hunting issue," said owner of Panhandle Gunslingers, Burnie Stokes. "A lot of guys are wanting to get suppressed guns, so it won't scare the game away."

Local reactions were mixed. Some people are nervous suppressed weapons could make committing a violent crime easier, while others said their experience with guns have caused damage to their hearing, so any additional ear protection would help.

Gun experts said it could still be a while before any legislation is taken into consideration and suppressors will still be "a rich man's game" for the foreseeable future.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.