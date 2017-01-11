Amarillo Fire Department responds to a warehouse fire

The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Northeast Amarillo.

At around 1 p.m., on Jan. 11, units were dispatched to a structure fire at CHEP, a pallet recycling and supply company.

Crews arrived on scene around 1:20 p.m. and found light smoke coming from the the Southeast corner of the large warehouse.

After locating the fire, it was under control within the hour.

All employees were evacuated and were unharmed.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined, but officials said the fire started inside the wall.

Damage has been estimated at $2,000

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.