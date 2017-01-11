DOJ issues correction in Medicaid settlement

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has issued a correction for a recent Medicaid settlement.

Originally, they claimed a local dental practice, Smile Workshop, is among several other agencies agreeing to resolve allegations of Medicaid fraud.

Now, the department is saying this information is incorrect and that the practice is not part of the agreement.

The settlement consists of 20 dental practices across the state of Texas, that are accused of making false Medicaid claims.

Reports state that all of the practices have decided to settle.

The owners of the practices have agreed to pay the Unites States Government, along with the Texas State Medicaid Program, over $8 million.

According to officials, that money will resolve the allegations that the practices made false Medicaid claims.

Medicaid is claiming that it paid for dental services that were not reasonable or medically necessary.

Court documents also state people received gifts like televisions and PlayStations for referring for than 100 patients a month.

The owners in this settlement settled without liability, meaning they will not go to court.

