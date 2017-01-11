Police release photo of possible vehicle linked to air gun vandalisms

The Amarillo Police Department (APD) has released a photo of the possible vehicle linked to the air gun window vandalisms happening throughout Amarillo.

Within the last three weeks, there has been approximately 85 reports of suspect(s) using a BB or pellet gun to break out windows.

Security cameras captured a video of a white SUV, possibly a Ford Expedition, that slowed in front of a home while an air gun could be heard being fired from the vehicle.

This incident occurred in west Amarillo but damage has been reported in several areas.

According to police, damages likely total to thousands of dollars in lost property.

APD is still seeking the public's assistance in identifying the suspects involved.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

Tips can also be made online.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.