Senator Kel Seliger elected unanimously to serve as President Pro Tempore in Texas Senate

This week marks an exciting start to the 85th Legislative Session as Senator Kel Seliger is sworn in as President Pro Tempore in the Texas Senate.

Seliger, a Borger native who calls Amarillo home was elected unanimously. He will now serve in the absence of Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick.

NewsChannel 10 spoke with Becky Walker, Senator Seliger's Legislative and Communications Director in Austin.

On social media before his swearing in Tuesday, the Senator thanked residents in District 31 which includes 37 counties from the Panhandle to the Permian Basin.

Kel Seliger was first elected to the Texas Senate in 2004. He has two sons and currently lives in Amarillo with his wife Nancy.

