Senator Kel Seliger elected unanimously to serve as President Pro Tempore in Texas Senate

The City of Sunray is currently in the middle of installing new outdoor sirens and has a plan for severe weather situations.
The City of Sunray is currently in the middle of installing new outdoor sirens and has a plan for severe weather situations.
UPDATE: Tips to Moore County Crime Stoppers helped authorities locate and arrest Selena Hernandez.
UPDATE: Tips to Moore County Crime Stoppers helped authorities locate and arrest Selena Hernandez.
UPDATE: Tips to Moore County Crime Stoppers helped authorities locate and arrest Stephanie Lucero.
UPDATE: Tips to Moore County Crime Stoppers helped authorities locate and arrest Stephanie Lucero.
Nicholas Bershard Gray, the fugitive featured in this week's Fugitive File, is now behind bars.
Nicholas Bershard Gray, the fugitive featured in this week's Fugitive File, is now behind bars.
Dumas officers are helping residents learn skills and strategies that can save their lives and the lives of others.
Dumas officers are helping residents learn skills and strategies that can save their lives and the lives of others.